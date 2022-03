Nice ended the fairytale run of fourth tier Versailles in the French Cup, winning 2-0 at home on Tuesday to book a place in the final for the first time in 25 years. Amine Gouiri made up for missing several chances as he grabbed the opening goal in the 48th minute, volleying the ball home inside the area after ghosting in late to convert a searching cross from the right.

