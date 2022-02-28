ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Europe carves out Russian securities from financial markets

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) -Europe's financial market on Monday began severing Russia's ties to its critical plumbing for trading, clearing and settling securities as sanctions on Moscow started to bite.

Euroclear in Brussels said it had closed its link to rival settlement house Clearstream Banking in Luxembourg for settling trades in Russian securities in response to European Union financial sanctions, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russias-isolation-deepens-ukraine-resists-invasion-2022-02-28.

Euroclear, owned by exchanges and banks, and Clearstream, part of Deutsche Boerse, settle securities transactions.

Clearing ensures a trade is completed even if one side goes bust, while settlement is the final leg when legal ownership is swapped between the two sides.

European countries want to stop Russian companies from tapping their markets for financing by barring access to market infrastructure.

"We closed the bridge with Clearstream Banking Luxembourg for the settlement of all Russian domestic securities and all securities denominated in the Russian rouble," a Euroclear spokesman said on Monday, referring to settlement of trades transacted inside Russia.

Clearstream said that with immediate effect the rouble is no longer an eligible settlement currency for transactions inside or outside Russia.

"Current pending instructions will not be settled and penalty fees will not be applied. ... Customers should not seek to credit Clearstream Banking with rouble amounts," it said.

Euroclear said it will stop settling rouble denominated trades transacted outside Russia from March 3, giving market participants a little time to adapt.

The European Union set a series of sanctions https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/russian-banks-face-exclusion-allies-deploy-financial-nuclear-weapon-2022-02-26 against Russia on Friday, including curbs on central securities depositories such as Euroclear and Clearstream from serving Russian counterparties.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that Britain would introduce legislation to prevent Russian banks from clearing payments in sterling.

Without access to clearing, banks could not access Britain's financial system to trade in sterling denominated assets.

"With over 50% of Russian trade denominated in dollars or sterling, our coordinated action with the United States will damage Russia's ability to trade with the world," Truss said, adding it would initially apply to Russia's biggest bank Sberbank.

Deutsche Boerse said on Monday that it has suspended trading in some Russian listings.

Euroclear settles transactions on pan-European exchange Euronext, as well as for the London Stock Exchange through its Crest unit.

The closure of the bridge with Clearstream is not material to Crest, Euroclear said.

The LSE told its members on Monday they must conduct their own checks to ensure compliance with any applicable sanctions, as trading in UK listings of Russian energy giant Gazprom and Sberbank continued on Monday.

The European arm of Sberbank faces failure https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-banks-set-open-lower-after-raft-fresh-sanctions-2022-02-28, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

The LSE declined to comment on whether it planned to suspend trading in its Russian listings.

The London exchange suspended membership on Friday of VTB Capital, the trading arm of Russian bank VTB, which has been targeted with sanctions. VTB's depository receipts on the LSE have not traded since Friday's close.

(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Will Dunham, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Financial Market#Russian#Euroclear#Clearstream Banking#Deutsche Boerse#The European Union
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy