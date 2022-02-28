ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

U.N. panel issues 'bleakest' report on climate change

By Shepard Price
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jm9kJ_0eRXISxF00
A man collects garbage, including plastic waste, at the beach of Costa del Este, in Panama City, on April 19, 2021. (Photo by Luis Acosta/AFP via Getty Images) (LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, finding that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, as human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks.

IPCC is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change and was established to provide political leaders with periodic scientific assessments concerning climate change, its implications and risks and to put forward adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The landmark reported published Monday is what some scientists are calling the "bleakest warning yet," according to the Guardian , as even at current levels, human actions in heating the climate are causing dangerous and widespread disruption, threatening devastation to swathes of the natural world and rendering many areas unlivable.

"This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction," Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC, said in a statement. "It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks."

The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, the report found, some of which will be irreversible. The report was approved by 195 member governments through a virtual approval session ending Sunday, Feb. 27.

"The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future," Hans-Otto Pörtner, co-chair of Working Group II of the IPCC, said in a statement.

The summary report finds that increased heatwaves, droughts and floods are already exceeding plants’ and animals’ tolerance thresholds, driving mass mortalities in species such as trees and corals. Allowing global temperatures to increase by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels would have irreversible impacts including the melting of ice caps and glaciers, the report found.

These weather extremes are occurring simultaneously, the report says, causing cascading impacts that are increasingly difficult to manage. They have exposed millions of people to acute food and water insecurity, especially in Africa, Asia, Central and South America, on Small Islands and in the Arctic.

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, said the report "paints a dire picture of the impacts already occurring because of a warmer world and the terrible risks to our planet if we continue to ignore science. We have seen this increase in climate-fueled extreme events, and the damage that is left behind — lives lost and livelihoods ruined. The question at this point is not whether we can altogether avoid the crisis — it is whether we can avoid the worst consequences."

To avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure, ambitious, accelerated action is required to adapt to climate change, at the same time as making rapid, deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, the IPCC stated.

"So far, progress on adaptation is uneven and there are increasing gaps between action taken and what is needed to deal with the increasing risks, the new report finds. These gaps are largest among lower-income populations," the IPCC stated in the report.

"This report recognizes the interdependence of climate, biodiversity and people and integrates natural, social and economic sciences more strongly than earlier IPCC assessments," Lee stated. "It emphasizes the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action to address climate risks. Half measures are no longer an option."

Scientists point out that climate change interacts with global trends such as unsustainable use of natural resources, growing urbanization, social inequalities, losses and damages from extreme events and a pandemic, jeopardizing future development, the IPCC stated.

"Our assessment clearly shows that tackling all these different challenges involves everyone — governments, the private sector, civil society — working together to prioritize risk reduction, as well as equity and justice, in decision-making and investment," IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair Debra Roberts said in a statement.

"In this way, different interests, values and world views can be reconciled," Roberts continued. "By bringing together scientific and technological know-how as well as Indigenous and local knowledge, solutions will be more effective. Failure to achieve climate-resilient and sustainable development will result in a sub-optimal future for people and nature."

People's health, lives and livelihoods, as well as property and critical infrastructure, including energy and transportation systems, are being increasingly adversely affected by hazards from heatwaves, storms, drought and flooding as well as slow-onset changes including sea-level rise, the report found.

"Together, growing urbanization and climate change create complex risks, especially for those cities that already experience poorly planned urban growth, high levels of poverty and unemployment, and a lack of basic services," Roberts stated. "But cities also provide opportunities for climate action — green buildings, reliable supplies of clean water and renewable energy, and sustainable transport systems that connect urban and rural areas can all lead to a more inclusive, fairer society."

Additionally, the report found that no inhabited region escapes dire impacts from rising temperatures and increasingly extreme weather, and about half the global population, between 3.3 billion and 3.6 billion people, live in areas "highly vulnerable" to climate change. Millions of people face food and water shortages owing to climate change, the report found, even at current levels of warming.

Key ecosystems have been losing their ability to absorb carbon dioxide, turning them from carbon sinks — or places that can absorb more carbon — to carbon sources, those that generate additional carbon. While some countries have agreed to conserve 30% of the Earth's land, the report found, conserving half may be necessary to restore the ability of natural ecosystems to deal with the damage wreaked on them by human-created climate change.

This is the second part of the IPCC's latest assessment report, a comprehensive review of global knowledge of the climate, seven years in the making and which draws upon the peer-reviewed work of thousands of scientists. This is the sixth report issued since the IPCC was first created in 1988.

This part of the assessment, by Working Group II, deals with the impacts of climate breakdown, sets out where the world is most vulnerable and details how to adapt and protect against some of the impacts. A third section, due in April, will cover ways to cut greenhouse emissions and the last part, due in October, will summarize lessons for governments meeting in Egypt for the UN Cop27 climate summit.

The report found that the climate crisis has the power to worsen problems such as hunger, ill-health and poverty.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Latest U.N. Climate Report Says ‘Delay Means Death’

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Working Group II, released its latest report assessing the damages of climate change. In a press conference, the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres summarized how climate adaptation saves lives. “As climate impacts worsen – and they will – scaling up investments will be essential for survival… Delay means death.” The stark reality is far too little is invested into adapting to climate change.More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar AwardsThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four The report covers...
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

The U.N.'s Climate Report: A Call to Mindful Action?

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their 2022 report this morning. The world will face very severe and unavoidable climate-induced pains over the coming two decades. But we can lower the harmful risks to people through investments that protect natural spaces. Those of us lacking fiscal power...
ENVIRONMENT
antigojournal.com

Wisconsin Initiative On Climate Change Impacts releases climate assessment report

The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) released its 2021 climate assessment report, Wisconsin’s Changing Climate: Impacts and Solutions for a Warmer Climate. The report is the most comprehensive assessment to date on the impact of climate change in Wisconsin and includes details on the continued warming and increased precipitation throughout the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Nature Climate Change#Climate Change Mitigation#U N#Getty Images Rrb#Ipcc#The United Nations#Guardian
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Egypt
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
Sand Hills Express

Window to reverse climate change human suffering almost closed: U.N.

Paris — After decades of talking tough on global warming while greenhouse gas emissions rose, the world and its leaders were confronted Monday by a horrifying “atlas of human suffering” and the promise of far worse to come. Nearly half the planet’s population is highly vulnerable to...
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

14 Takeaways From The Latest U.N. Study On Climate Change’s Deadly Toll

Pollution-fueled climate change has already irreversibly damaged civilization and nature alike, and, while cities have begun to fortify themselves, the catastrophic new temperatures the planet is on track to reach in the coming decades will render much of that adaptation futile. That’s the alarming finding of the United Nations’ latest...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Five things to know about the new U.N. climate report

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We hope you practiced some self-care this weekend. 🚨 The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a major climate case. More on that below. But first:. Five things to know about the U.N. climate report released today. The U.N....
ENVIRONMENT
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
744
Followers
345
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy