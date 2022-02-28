2022 Miss Southerner and Fair Queen Representative pageants held at CHS Saturday evening

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School hosted the 2022 Miss Southerner and Fair Queen Representative Pageant Saturday evening in the Cullman High School Gym. The Fair Queen contestants were Kathryn Dueland, Ashton Henderson and Carrie Betts. The Fair Queen Representative contestants completed interviews with the judges before the pageant began which were worth 25% of their final score. Eveningwear made up for 20%. The on-stage question was worth another 25%. The talent portion was worth 30%.

Kathryn Dueland was crowned CHS Fair Queen Representative. She is a member of the math team, varsity softball team and varsity cheerleading squad. She is a member of the Spanish club, the Vice President of the Key Club and currently participating in a Health Sciences internship program. She plans to attend the University of Alabama to obtain a degree in Biology and minor in Spanish before pursuing a doctorate in medicine.

Her talent portion consisted of a dance routine to the music of Jennifer Lopez. For her on-stage question, she was asked why she was so passionate about water safety. She told a story about a toddler who was unsupervised for a moment at a pool party and found face-down in the pool, requiring resuscitation. She stated, “I’m very thankful that there were adults that were CPR trained there because had it not been for their knowledge, quick action and training, I might not be standing on this stage tonight. I am the toddler that drowned and became a non-fatal drowning statistic. This is why I want to encourage people of all ages and educate them on the importance of drowning prevention and water safety.”

Ashton Henderson won the Fair Queen Talent Competition with her jazz dance routine. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and Student Government. She is the treasurer for the junior class, as well as the captain of the CHS dance team. She plans to attend the University of Alabama. For her on-stage question she was asked about the importance of breast cancer awareness. She discussed her own dealings with breast cancer in her family and the importance of self-screenings.

Carrie Betts was awarded the Fair Queen Miss Congeniality Award which is voted on by fellow contestants and awarded to the contestant who presented herself in a helpful and considerate manner throughout the preparations and rehearsals. Betts hobbies include theater and advocating for the younger generation, and is involved in the CHS Advanced Theater program. She plans to become a teacher to guide children to their goals. Her talent was a performance of “Accentuate the Positive” by Aretha Franklin. She was asked about the ways school systems connect individuals to resources to provide positive mental health, to which she said how grateful she was for her school counselor and discussed online resources for mental health improvement.

The Miss Southerner Contestants were Kathryn Dueland, Ashton Henderson, Marissa Brown, Nicole Lindsey, Annabelle Howze, Natalie Myrex, London Valladares, Adrianne Lynn, Gracie Barksdale, Maggie Barnett, Alexis McCormick, Maddison Files, Avery Heis, Olivia Smith, Katie Chambers, Victoria Hudson, Avery Orr, Natalie Lindsey, Abbie Allison, Natalie Freeman, Emree Dean and Sydney Sweet.

The top ten selected contestants, in no particular order, were Abbie Allison, Olivia Smith, Emree Dean, Gracie Barksdale, Maddison Files, Avery Orr, Marissa Brown, Natalie Myrex, Avery Heis, and Victoria Hudson.

Both the 2021-2022 Miss Southerner Miss Congeniality and Miss Southerner Miss Photogenic titles were awarded to Gracie Barksdale.

The 3 rd Alternate for Miss Southerner was Gracie Barksdale.

The 2 nd Alternate was awarded to Marissa Brown.

The 1 st Alternate was awarded to Abbie Allison.

The 2021-2022 CHS Miss Southerner is Victoria Hudson.

Victoria Hudson Miss Southerner 2022 (Photo from Facebook)

