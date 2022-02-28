ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts opens March 8 in Beaverton

By Sally Segar
 5 days ago

The performing arts center will kick off its grand opening season of performances on Tuesday, March 8.

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, a new performing arts center in Beaverton, will begin its grand opening week of events on Tuesday, March 8.

The Reser, a 550-seat theater with an art gallery, outdoor plaza and other multiuse spaces, will host its grand opening spring season through June, with additional shows from local performers throughout the season.

"As we announce our opening spring season, we are led by our mission to bring the very best of the world to our stage, and to foster joy, connection, and understanding in our community," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. "After many years in development, the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts is now complete, and it's stunning. We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone from the region into this beautiful facility safely and with open arms."

The season will kick off with a performance from Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The group will perform Tuesday, March 8, in commemoration of International Women's Day.

Nobuntu will be followed by Grammy award-winning group The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra on March 12, solo performance NASSIM on April 8 and April 9, and Disney Legend Lea Salonga's Dream Again Tour performance on April 13.

DakhaBrakha, a Ukrainian music group from Kyiv, will perform April 18.

"Performances like Nobuntu, NASSIM, Lea Salonga and DakhaBrakha will showcase the breadth of talent, artistry, and diversity patrons will come to expect from The Reser," Ayzoukian said.

On Sunday, March 13, the Reser will host "Shine the Light," a free community event with performances and activities for all ages. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end with a performance from the Beaverton Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m.

A full list of performances, including visiting presenters from across the metro area, is available at www.thereser.org/shows-and-events.

The latest COVID-19 policies at the Reser are available online. As of Feb. 28, proof of full vaccination — not including booster — or a negative PCR test is required to attend concerts and events.

Oregon is set to lift its indoor mask mandate effective March 12, the same day as the "Shine the Light" celebration, although local jurisdictions and businesses will have the authority to set their own policies and requirements.

