Tony Romo went undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft before earning a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Romo emerged as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks during his 14-year career. After retiring from his role on the field, the former Cowboys star pursued a career in broadcasting. He quickly rose to prominence for his enthusiastic and engaging NFL commentary, and now he’s one of the top broadcasters in the league. So, let’s dig into Tony Romo’s net worth in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO