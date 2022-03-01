ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTUS hears arguments on EPA authority

By Alex Thomas
Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Supreme Court heard Tuesday oral arguments related to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. West Virginia is leading a coalition of Republican-led states and coal mining companies in the legal challenge stemming from an appellate court decision on a Trump administration...

