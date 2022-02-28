ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Florida State pitchers Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

Art Briles’ tenure as offensive coordinator at Grambling State is over less than a week after it started. The former disgraced Baylor coach said he didn’t want to be a “distraction” at the prominent HBCU with a storied football program in northern Louisiana, leaving the program just five days after he was surprisingly hired by coach Hue Jackson.
NFL
247Sports

FAU set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach

Florida Atlantic isn't done in the coaching carousel. FAU is set to hire Billy Gonzales as wide receivers coach, replacing Hines Ward. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to replace the coaching change. Gonzales most recently served as the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach at Florida, a position...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Georgia football: Ex-LSU transfer Arik Gilbert back with Bulldogs

Arik Gilbert returned to Georgia's football program, and is working with teammates ahead of spring practice, UGA Wire reports. Gilbert, who transferred from LSU in 2021, did not play last season after stepping away in August for personal reasons. Earlier this spring, Dawgs247 confirmed Gilbert re-joined the team and is working out with Georgia's early 2022 enrollees.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks cornerback Jaylin Davies enters transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks secondary is losing another player this offseason. Cornerback Jaylin Davies entered the transfer portal on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. On3 first reported the transfer portal entry by Davies, who had three tackles in two games while redshirting as a...
NFL
247Sports

FSU Baseball in this week's updated polls

Florida State Baseball went 2-2 this past week. They lost a midweek game at Jacksonville (3-2) and then took two-of-three from Samford (7-0, 7-1, 7-4 (10)) in a home series over the weekend. The Seminoles are now 5-2 on the season. FSU Baseball will travel to face Mercer on Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates Says He’s “Locked In” with Florida

The Florida Gators football program has scoured the south for talent to bring in, in the future. But, one player at least, Trinity Christian School (Sharpsburg, Ga) athlete Aaron Gates has already committed to the program and doesn't appear to be moving on that commitment as of this weekend. Competing...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lefties#Florida State#College Baseball#Ap Sports#Longhorns
Idaho8.com

No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench. A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Art Briles won't be Grambling's offensive coordinator, per reports

Art Briles’ return to college football did not last long. According to multiple reports, Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator at FCS program Grambling State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report that Briles would not be the program’s OC. Chris Vannini of The Athletic added that Briles resigned from the job.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Collen’s champs: Baylor women 0-2 to 12th B12 title in row

The Baylor women have gone from an 0-2 start in the Big 12 to winning their 12th consecutive conference title. The fifth-ranked Bears are 24-5 with a nine-game winning streak. Their 13th Big 12 title overall is their first without Kim Mulkey. New coach Nicki Collen says people thought Baylor was vulnerable. But the tough start amid a COVID-19 pause in the program and plenty of mean tweets brought the team closer together. They also still had All-American senior forward NaLyssa Smith, who averages nearly 22 points a game and leads the Big 12 at 11.7 rebounds a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

Patrick Ewing gets statement of support from Georgetown AD

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing has received a public show of support from athletic director Lee Reed. The statement from Reed was issued hours before the team was going to try to end its school-record 18-game losing streak in a game at Seton Hall. The Hoyas are 6-22 and 0-17 in Big East play and Reed acknowledged the “disappointment of a difficult season.” The AD also said the school is committed to Ewing and working with the coach to evaluate every aspect of the team and make changes to get on the path to success. He is in his fifth season as coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Ex-Sooners QB Rattler ready for restart at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Shane Rattler says he was ready for a reset and believes he’s found it at South Carolina. Rattler isn’t sure how things went sideways for him with the Sooners, but he knew it was time for a change. He’s grateful to former Oklahoma assistant and current South Carolina coach Shane Beamer for giving him an opportunity. Rattler is eager to start spring ball with the Gamecocks in two weeks. He has not been promised a starting job, only the chance to compete. But if Rattler regains his from from two seasons ago, it hard to see him on the sidelines and not on the field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Idaho8.com

Texas A&M tops No. 25 Alabama 87-71 behind Jackson, Radford

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 28 points and Tyrece Radford had 22 to lead Texas A&M to an 87-71 victory over No. 25 Alabama. Jackson had 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Aggies to their third straight win. The Crimson Tide were outscored 50-31 after taking a three-point lead into halftime in the team’s home finale. Jackson made 9 of 13 shots and all nine free-throw attempts. Radford did much of his damage with a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 16 points.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Idaho8.com

TCU 2nd win in row over top-10 team, 74-64 over No. 6 Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume by beating sixth-ranked Kansas 74-64. It was the Horned Frogs’ second consecutive win over a top-10 team. TCU secured the game in a stretch when Miles made a strong move around KJ Adams Jr. for a layup, and then made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 59-49 with 7:44 left. Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season. The Jayhawks went from a half-game lead to a half-game behind No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 standings.
FORT WORTH, TX
Idaho8.com

Retirement looms, but Krzyzewski’s influence built to last

Retiring Duke Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s influence on the sport will last long past his final game. The basketball coach’s fingerprints are all over the highest levels of the game after a nearly five-decade head-coaching career. Nearly two dozen former players are on NBA rosters. Others are coaching or working for NBA teams. Still others are leading their own Division I college programs. Former Duke point guard and current Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley says Krzyzewski has “a small army of people … that believe in his values.” Krzyzewski is preparing this week for his final home game Saturday against rival North Carolina.
BASKETBALL
Idaho8.com

Daniels takes G League route to prepare for NBA career

Dyson Daniels is among the players seeking to get to the NBA by taking a route that doesn’t include a stop over in college basketball. The 6-foot-6 Australian teenager is playing in the G League program designed to develop elite prospects. He is ranked No. 12 on ESPN’s list of top NBA draft prospects. Daniels is joined on the G League Ignite team by wing MarJon Beauchamp and shooting guard Jaden Hardy. There’s also point guard Jean Montero playing in the new Overtime Elite program offering another path for preps-to-pros hopefuls. The three players are ranked in the top 25 of ESPN’s draft list.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Spear rallies Wake Forest women past Virginia in ACC opener

Jewell Spear scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half and 11th-seeded Wake Forest put together a late run to defeat 14-seed Virginia 61-53 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Olivia Summiel’s 3-pointer with 5:32 to play gave the Demon Deacons their first lead since early in the second quarter at 51-50. It also started a game-closing 14-2 run as the Cavaliers went cold, missing their last five shots. Wake Forest faces No. 25 Georgia Tech, the sixth seed, in the second round on Thursday. Mir McLean and London Clarkson both scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy