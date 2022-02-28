ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom Announces California Lifting Most Mask Mandates

 2 days ago

Governor Newsom has announced that most mask mandates in California are being lifted including at schools.

In a statement released by his office Monday, Newsom says that starting March 1, masks will no longer be required for unvaccinated individuals, but will be strongly recommended for all individuals in most indoor settings.

After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended. Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. Local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

Newsom's statement also said, “California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

