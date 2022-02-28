ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers to play game in London in 2022

By Scott Leber
GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The NFL and the Green Bay Packers announced Monday that the Packers will play an international regular-season game for the first time in 2022, with a matchup set for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The date and opponent have yet to be determined.

Last year, as part of the League’s expansion of the regular season to 17 games, it was determined that, beginning with the 2022 season, up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard and that desire becomes a reality this season.

“It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce Green Bay and our area to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field and Northeastern Wisconsin.

“We’re looking forward to playing in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and reconnecting with their organization after they visited Lambeau Field prior to building their new stadium in 2016.”

With the matchup set for London, the Packers will become the 32nd NFL team to play in the city since 2007. Previously, the Packers have played internationally during the preseason on three occasions: in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.

Because the game will not be played at Lambeau Field, it will be considered a neutral-site international game.

