'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC Universal's Peacock will air a fourth season of Yellowstone western drama on March 28.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, head of the Dutton family, defending its ranch against land developers, and conflict with an Indigenous tribe's reservation, and others seeking to control it.

Seasons 1-3 are already available on Peacock in anticipation of the new season.

Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish told Deadline the deal, which allows Peacock to stream the show rather than Paramount+, was "unfortunate."

The series set a new ratings record of 9.3 million total viewers live on the same day of its Season 4 finale in January on Paramount Network, Deadline previously reported.

It has also been renewed for a fifth season.

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson created the series, which also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

Yellowstone also has a prequel, 1883, which became Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere upon its release in December.

UPI News

