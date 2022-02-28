ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: I was red-pilled at CPAC

By Richard Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175Y4w_0eRXFCky00

How could I have been so blind?

Before arriving at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this week, I confess to being ignorant of what was right before my eyes. I thought my experience as a correspondent in the Middle East — where I covered the Syrian civil war, the rise and fall of Isis, refugee crises and the struggle for democracy in Lebanon — had given me a finely-tuned radar for tyranny and oppression.

It was only after listening to the speakers at this annual gathering of conservatives in the Sunshine State that I discovered that America, my home of the last two years, was being ruled by a tyrannical regime.

It was a mistake for me to assume that the wealthiest country in the world, with the protection of free speech enshrined in its constitution, was free. The ironies abound: I learned about these horrors from the most privileged citizens of these United States, a crowd of mostly white and rich Republicans. Imagine my shock to discover that it was they who are the most oppressed.

I’m told conservatives call this kind of political awakening being “red-pilled.” It is a reference to a scene in The Matrix when Neo is offered a red or a blue pill — one will ensure he remains ignorant and asleep in an artificial world run by robots, while the other will set his body and mind free and throw him into the real world.

“Awake, not woke,” was the official tagline, and WiFi password, of this year’s CPAC. And I am now awake.

Onto the stage came a steady parade of speakers who had seen the tyranny with their own eyes. Those brave enough to speak out publicly in this land of mandates and scary books all had the same message: They are coming to get you. Exactly who “they” were changed depending on who was speaking: sometimes it was Democrats, sometimes it was the communists or Marxists; it could mean the “woke mob” or the cancel culture brigade. Often it was Joe Biden.

“They want to silence you, they want to subjugate you,” Texas senator Ted Cruz shrieked bravely during his speech, in which he called for “an unruly, uncontrollable, American, we the people.” I am ever grateful to Cruz for revealing the truth about Elizabeth Warren, a bespectacled former law professor and now the senior senator from Massachusetts. She had seemed so harmless.

“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you, your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” Cruz revealed.

I’m grateful, too, for Florida senator Rick Scott for opening my eyes to the danger of the “militant left,” who he said represented a greater threat to the United States than every war it had ever fought. “We survived the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War One and World War Two, Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold War. But today we face the greatest danger we have ever faced. The militant left wing in our country has become the enemy within,” he said to applause.

In between speeches, we were played videos of Joe Biden slowed down and edited to make him appear confused and weak. These videos were extremely helpful in making me realize that old people move slowly.

It was inconvenient timing for the freedom fighters of CPAC that the eve of their conference coincided with another tyrant making his move. Vladimir Putin had just ordered the invasion of Ukraine, a democratic neighbor, using baseless justifications of historic grievances in an effort to rebuild Russia’s Soviet sphere of influence, when attendees were arriving. Thankfully, the speakers did not let that distract from their focus of tyranny here in the United States, such as the requirement for people to wear a small cloth mask when they enter certain businesses in certain areas.

It was wise of organisers not to interrupt their schedule with irrelevant happenings in Europe, where a military superpower was raining rockets down on the towns and cities of a democratic ally. Even if ordinary Ukrainians were lining up to receive guns to take on a 200,000-strong Russian army, how could these red-blooded conservatives live with themselves if they turned away from another panel discussion about the cancellation of Joe Rogan?

A look at the running order would tell you that the real problems are not out on the other side of the world; they are much closer to home. There were, in fact, more speeches that referenced the tyranny in Canada than the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As Ohio senate candidate JD Vance explained: “I’m sick of being told that we have to care about people 6,000 miles away than we do people like my mom, and my grandparents, and all the kids who are affected by this [opioid] crisis.”

Despite all the sad stories of oppression I heard at CPAC, nothing could have prepared me for the testimony from the final boss of grievance, the most oppressed man in America, former president Donald Trump. “They are continuing their evil and demented persecution of me, my family, my staff, my supporters and you ,” he said. “It is the same witch hunt that has been going on since day one, since the day I came down the escalator.”

If these doom-laden pronouncements are dispiriting to the reader, fear not. The speakers and attendees at this year’s CPAC made it clear that they are fighters. They are ready to battle to the bitter end to defend the freedom of people who look and sound and think just like them, and only them. Surely that’s a comfort.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
Washington Times

Pence joins the list of CPAC outcasts deemed disloyal to Trump

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second year in a row, former Vice President Mike Pence was a no-show at the country’s most influential meeting of conservative activists. Once a favorite at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, Mr. Pence would likely have suffered an unenthusiastic audience or worse if he showed up to speak at the four-day event that ended Sunday, attendees told The Washington Times.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Ukraine#Syrian#Republicans#Democrats#Marxists
HuffingtonPost

Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

528K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy