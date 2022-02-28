ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Hancock admits ‘mistakes were made’ throughout Covid pandemic

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Matt Hancock has admitted "mistakes were made" throughout the Covid -19 pandemic in England .

During an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett , the former health secretary was asked to reflect on specific "mistakes" with the benefit of hindsight.

"There were some mistakes that we made in terms of the measures, how they were brought in," Mr Hancock said.

He then discussed the decision to restrict attendance to funerals during lockdowns, suggesting it was "terrible" that people were not allowed to say goodbye to their loved ones.

