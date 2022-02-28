ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

By RONALD BLUM
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il7Bh_0eRXEwoP00
Music Don Carlos This image released by the Metropolitan Opera shows Jamie Barton as Princess Eboli, left, and Etienne Dupuis as Rodrigue in Verdi's "Don Carlos." The Metropolitan Opera is presenting the original French version for the first time starting Monday. The eighth and final performance on March 26 will be televised to movie theaters worldwide. (Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera via AP) (Ken Howard)

David Rosen walked into France's Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra National in the summer of 1968 and requested the original materials from when Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” premiered at the Paris Opera in 1867.

Handed the Opera's manuscript copy of the score, the musicologist found several cuts, including an unfamiliar passage in a key duet between King Philippe II and Rodrigue, the Marquis of Posa, that was missing from the autograph score in Verdi's hand. The passage was clasped, deleted by Verdi before opening night to allow the audience to catch the final train of the night, a 12:35 a.m. to the suburbs.

“It was hiding in plain sight,” the 83-year-old retired Cornell professor recalled to The Associated Press.

The Metropolitan Opera is presenting the original French version for the first time starting Monday night after 217 performances of the extensively revised and translated Italian version more familiar as “Don Carlo.” The eighth and final performance on March 26 will be broadcast to movie theaters worldwide.

“The color of the language is more rooted in what we do in French,” said Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s French-Canadian music director. “The consonants are very expressive in French. You can elongate them more. You can also shorten them. You can make them explode more or less. And I feel that this changes subtly but consistently the impression that the listener will have when listening to a great melody by Verdi. In Italian, of course, consonants are important but it’s rooted much more into vowel.”

“Don Carlos,” Verdi’s second Paris commission after “Les vêpres siciliennes (The Sicilian Vespers)” in 1855, adhered to the grand opera form Parisians demanded: five acts, including a ballet. The Met’s adaptation uses the original libretto by Joseph Méry and Camille du Locle that includes elements of Friedrich Schiller’s “Don Carlos” plus a first act in the Fontainebleau forest and a third act burning of heretics based on Eugène Cormon’s play “Philippe II, Roi d’Espagne.”

The Met has also restored many elements of the original.

Six superior singers are essential: a soprano (Sonya Yoncheva), mezzo-soprano (Jamie Barton), tenor (Matthew Polenzani), baritone (Etienne Dupuis) and two basses (Eric Owens and John Relyea).

Family drama worthy of a Netflix series is wedged in. Carlos, the Prince of Asturias, is engaged to France’s Élisabeth de Valois, but the Peace of Cateau-Cambrésis called for Élisabeth to marry Carlos’ father, Philippe of Spain. Princess Eboli, a member of the court, has an affair with Philippe; Carlos confronts his father with a sword when defending the Flemish, and Rodrigue sides with the king and makes his friend give up the weapon. The king is trapped between his own power and that of the Catholic Church, wielded by a 90-year-old, blind grand inquisitor.

“Don Carlos” is Verdi’s longest opera at more than five hours uncut, with intermissions. The rehearsal of Feb. 24, 1867, included 3 hours, 47 minutes of music stretching until 12:23 a.m., and by the March 9 run-through the music was trimmed by 19 minutes, according to Andrew Porter’s research, citing La Gazzetta Musicale di Milano and L’Art Musical.

Following discoveries by Rosen and Porter, Ricordi published a complete vocal-piano edition by Ursula Günther in 1974 that included versions as rehearsed in 1866 and 1867, the premiere of March 11, 1867, and the second performance two days later along with revisions of 1884 and 1886.

The University of Chicago Press’s 31-volume Verdi Critical Edition's “Don Carlos” will be edited by Gabriel Dotto and likely will contain a Paris score and Italian editions of four acts (Milan 1883) and five (Modena 1886). Dotto said his task is to decide what cuts were made at Verdi's behest and which "were imposed instead for completely pragmatic reasons.”

The Met took 1866 and 1867 rehearsal materials and opening night as sources, intertwining them with marked-up parts that much of the orchestra had used in the 2015 revival in passages identical to the four-act Italian.

“Many operas are puzzles that we librarians have to put together, which is one of the things I love most about our work,” Wendy Skoczen, the Met’s chief librarian, said in an email. “Without question, this is one of the more complicated works in standard repertory and particularly for Verdi.”

For acting principal clarinet Jessica Phillips, hearing French lyrics while Italian words are in her music can be disconcerting at times.

“It’s very different, especially for the wind players,” she said. “The length of the vowels and the repetition of the consonants in French are quicker.”

When orchestra rehearsals started Feb. 14, Nézet-Séguin shortened a 16th note here, lengthened an eighth note there as he sang the vocals — including the Celestial Voice ending the auto-da-fé. Just before Eboli’s “O don fatal,” the conductor pointed out to principal bassoon William Short how “it’s very different without the bub bub bub of the trumpets.”

Marking an adjustment during the death of Posa, Nézet-Séguin quipped: “It’s not really clear in the score, so I made the executive decision. I’m going to tell Giuseppe one day.”

Dupuis performed Rodrigo in Italian at Berlin in December and has to fight off muscle memory when phrases start on different beats, notes are elongated, words are reversed in translation and pronunciation is altered, such as “sire.”

“Accidents do happen still,” he said.

An example of the transformed mood is the ending of the Carlos-Élisabeth duet, sung a semitone lower in the 1867 French.

“It’s calmer. She’s going to the convent and he’s going to fight the war, and it’s all like: It’s OK, these are our fates,” Dupuis said. “Whereas in the Italian, it feels like they’re ripping each other’s hearts out.”

The Met drops the opening woodcutters — among the sections jettisoned by Verdi to shorten run time — and the ballet La Pérégrina. It includes the second act duet between Rodrigue and Carlos, the fourth act scene among Eboli, Élisabeth and Le Comte de Lerme, and the fourth act finale. The fifth act finale uses a quieter version of the monks rather than the louder 1884 revision, which is planned for the November Italian revival.

While the Met has abandoned plans to present Stefan Herheim’s Covent Garden “Vêpres,” Nézet-Séguin hopes to get a French staging back on track. The “Don Carlos” rehearsal process struck a chord for him.

“Hearing it as a whole,” he said, “I feel there is more fluidity in French.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Met Opera shares 2022-23 season, Netrebko not in 'Lohengrin'

Soprano Anna Netrebko added to her list of cancellations, withdrawing from a new production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” at the Metropolitan Opera that is among seven new stagings the company announced Wednesday for its 2022-23 season. Nebrebko scrapped four performances of Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera...
THEATER & DANCE
AFP

At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge

The Metropolitan Opera in recent years has taken steps to draw in new opera-goers with more modern works, this year launching its season with its first piece by a Black composer. - A season for Ukraine - The company last week announced its 2022-23 season with a balance that includes "Champion" -- another Blanchard opera -- as well as the premiere of the contemporary piece "The Hours."
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Verdi
Person
Sonya Yoncheva
Vulture

Don Carlos, a Dark Opera for Glum Times, Brings Plenty of Musical Brilliance

A ghoulish tyrant, his private grievances magnified to European scale, tries to crush a plucky rebellious outpost of empire. A much younger leader, who first appears as a lightweight with a pretty smile, puts up an unexpected challenge, threatening to bring down the entire superstructure of power. When the opera ends, he seems unlikely to succeed or even survive.
PERFORMING ARTS
Observer

The Met Opera Takes on Doomed Love and Inquisition in ‘Don Carlos’

For any opera company, presenting Giuseppe Verdi’s epic Don Carlos is an exercise in both ambition and nuance. In its hotly anticipated new production of the opera, the first after a month-long winter hiatus, the Metropolitan Opera, in an evening of both towering ambition and extraordinary nuance, provided justification as much for the presentation of Don Carlos as it did for itself as an institution.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Met Opera to Stop Working With Pro-Putin Artists

The Metropolitan Opera is the latest arts group to take a hard stance on Russian exchange amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. New York City’s flagship opera house will “no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him,” general manager Peter Gelb said in a video posted to Facebook on February 27. The New York Times noted this could affect a singer like Anna Netrebko, who is set to sing the title role of Turandot beginning April 30 and has previously voiced pro-Russian support. Netrebko wrote on Instagram on February 26 that she is “opposed to this war” but added that “forcing artists, or any public figure, to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right.” More immediately, Gelb told the Times this new policy would effectively end the Met’s current partnership with Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre, which was next set to bring Lohengrin to New York in February 2023; the Met will instead stage the production on its own. The Met’s move comes as Carnegie Hall cancels appearances by the conductor Valery Gergiev and the pianist Denis Matsuev, both past supporters and associates of President Vladimir Putin’s. Gelb said in the video that the Met will continue its stance “until the invasion and killing is stopped.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Opera#Met Opera#Grand Opera#Opera Singers#Performing#Musical Theater#The Paris Opera#The Marquis Of Posa#Cornell#The Associated Press#The Metropolitan Opera#Italian#Sicilian#Parisians
INFORUM

Opera on Tap offers taste of Fargo-Moorhead Opera's Young Artists

FARGO — Operas are known for taking place in concert halls. Beer halls, not so much. That changes Sunday, Feb. 20, when Fargo-Moorhead Opera pops the top on something new. Opera on Tap will showcase this season’s Gate City Bank Young Artists performing select numbers. David Hamilton, the...
FARGO, ND
Cape Gazette

Film society to present Met Opera Live in HD broadcast Feb. 21

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present encore screenings at 1 and 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, of the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Screenings are held at the Cinema Art Theater and will be shown as recorded presentations after being filmed live.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Beast

Met Opera Cuts Ties With Pro-Putin Artists, Likely Ending Bolshoi Partnership

In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, the Metropolitan Opera has said it will no longer host or work with performers or companies “that support Putin or are supported by him.” In a Sunday statement, General Manager Peter Gelb said that while the company believed strongly “in the warm friendship and cultural exchange” between Russia and the U.S., the new policy would be in place “until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored and restitutions have been made.” The Times reported that Gelb’s announcement likely heralded the end of the Met’s five-year producing partnership with Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater. Gelb told the newspaper as much in a Sunday evening interview, saying the Met team was “scrambling” to figure out how to stage shows that had been scheduled to play in collaboration with the Russian company next season. Just two days prior, London’s Royal Opera House announced that it was shelving a planned Bolshoi residency this summer. “It’s terrible that artistic relationships, at least temporarily, are the collateral damage of these actions by Putin,” Gelb said.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

George London Foundation Competition Announces 2022 Finalists

The George London Foundation Competition has announced the finalists for the 2022 edition. Bass-baritone Joseph Parrish will sing “Aprite un po’quegli occhi” from “Le Nozze di Figaro” while tenor Eric Ferring will take on “Una furtiva lagrima” from “L’Elisir d’Amore.” Soprano Erika Baikoff will perform “No word from Tom” from “The Rake’s Progress” and baritone Erik Grendhal will present “Pierrot’s Tanzlied” from “Die tote Stadt.”
WORLD
operawire.com

Manhattan School of Music Adds to Met Opera Artistic Staff Members to Faculty

The Manhattan School of Music has appointed two former alumni and current Met Opera staff members to join its faculty. Thomas Lausmann, who is the Met Opera Director of Music Administration, and Bryan Wagorn, Met Opera Assistant conductor, will join the collaborative piano faculty immediately. They join Myra Huang, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Bay News 9

'Treemonisha': The King of Ragtime's lost opera

Toe-tapping and head-bobbing are inevitable when listening to the "King of Ragtime’s" songs. They’re so compelling and familiar that one is even a famous ice cream truck jingle. But the music that American composer Scott Joplin hoped would captivate audiences remained largely silent for decades until long after...
MUSIC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84

NEW YORK — (AP) — Alan Ladd Jr., the Oscar-winning producer and studio boss who as a 20th Century Fox executive greenlit “Star Wars,” has died. He was 84. Ladd died Wednesday, his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary “Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote in a Facebook post. No cause of death was given.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Berlinale Competition Title ‘Return to Dust’ Sells to U.K., Ireland, Spain (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Berlinale Competition title “Return to Dust,” written and directed by China’s Li Ruijun, has been sold to Modern Films for U.K. and Ireland, and BTeam Pictures for Spain. The film was previously picked up by several other European distributors. M-Appeal is handling world sales. Previously reported buyers include Alambique (Portugal), Trigon Film (Switzerland), Ama Films/Stergiakis Brothers (Greece), ARP (France) and September Film (Benelux). The film centers on humble, unassuming Ma and timid Cao, who have been cast off by their families and forced into an arranged marriage. They have to combine their strength and...
MOVIES
operawire.com

Philharmonie de Paris Cancels Valery Gergiev’s Concerts

The Philharmonie de Paris has canceled Valery Gergiev’s upcoming engagements. The concert hall released a statement noting, “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia will bring the City of Music – Philharmonie de Paris to modify its programming in the coming months in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Specific information on all cancellations and replacements will be communicated in the next few days, taking into account the instructions that will be given by the government. The concerts of the Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre and Valery Gergiev scheduled for 9 and 10 of April in the Grande salle Pierre Boulez are already canceled.”
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
86K+
Followers
95K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy