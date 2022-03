NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The owners of several Yemeni and Pakistani businesses in Bedford-Stuyvesant say they’re struggling to survive after their homes and stores were impacted by a fire two weeks ago. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Monday, the community is rallying behind them. “We have a bleak future,” business owner Asad Chaudhry said. “Now the restaurant’s closed, there’s nothing for our family to go on.” Chaudhry owns a Halal restaurant on Nostrand Avenue, one of several structures damaged after a fire broke out at an abandoned building next door on Gates Avenue back on Feb. 7. Two people died in the fire, authorities...

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO