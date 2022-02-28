ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Review: Fun For Non-Sports Fans, But A Must-Stream For Basketball Junkies

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
The NBA wasn’t always the NBA. In an upcoming episode of HBO’s superb sports drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, newly-minted owner of the Lakers Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) attends the 1979 owners meeting where future NBA commissioner David Stern remarks that the National Basketball Association “should be competing with the top tier leagues” and that there’s no reason the league “can’t be just as popular as golf or tennis.”

This is a ridiculous statement in 2022, but painstakingly accurate in 1979. Before Magic Johnson and Larry Bird helped introduce the league to a broader audience, the NBA had failed to capture widespread interest. It became so dire that NBA games, even playoff games, would often air on tape delay. Game 6 of the now iconic 1980 NBA Finals wasn’t broadcast live in certain markets, with various CBS affiliates choosing to air The Incredible Hulk, Dukes of Hazzard, and Dallas instead of the series-clinching bout between the Lakers and 76ers.

Imagine a world in which CBS aired Young Sheldon instead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The NBA’s ascent from afterthought to culture juggernaut is explored in HBO’s wildly entertaining new series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Executive produced by Adam McKay and co-created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the new 10-episode series explores the professional and personal lives of the dynastic 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and all the sex, drugs, and rock and roll basketball that accompanied the era. Premiering Sunday, March 6 (and not to be confused with Hulu’s upcoming Lakers docuseries), HBO’s newest Sunday night heavyweight is based on Jeff Pearlman’s best-seller “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

You don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy the sharp writing and dazzling performances found within the series. But if you’re an NBA junkie, Winning Time is appointment viewing.

The all-star cast is headlined by John C. Reilly (Jerry Buss), Jason Clarke (Jerry West), Sally Field (Jessie Buss), Adrien Brody (Pat Riley), Gaby Hoffmann (Claire Rothman), Hadley Robinson (Jeanie Buss), Solomon Hughes (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), and Jason Segel (Paul Westhead), but the undisputed MVP is newcomer Quincy Isaiah, who portrays Magic Johnson with a captivating aplomb. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose, McKay noted how they couldn’t do the series with a “subpar Magic Johnson.” Luckily, the show unearthed a star in Isaiah. The rookie deftly toggles between Lansing, Michigan’s Earvin Johnson and LA’s burgeoning superstar Magic Johnson with undeniable charisma and the unmistakable savvy of a seasoned veteran.

Winning Time doesn’t shy away from the unsavory aspects of the source material, but the show still exudes a relaxed charm thanks to yet another dynamic performance by John C. Reilly. The inherently endearing actor is effortlessly enthralling as the bombastic Buss, though the role is not without its share of off-screen controversy. The part had originally gone to Michael Shannon, who according to a The Hollywood Reporter article dropped out a week before the pilot was scheduled to shoot (he allegedly didn’t like the show’s tendency of breaking the fourth wall). The project is now also synonymous with the high-profile split between McKay and his longtime friend and creative partner Will Ferrell, who reportedly had his sights set on portraying Buss.

It’s almost too on the nose that a series detailing the late ’70s-early ’80s Los Angeles Lakers is rife with behind the scenes drama and controversy. But that’s Hollywood, baby.

Winning Time isn’t the type of show you can watch passively. Its breakneck pace and flashy mix of genre-bending elements combine to craft a series that’s difficult to look away from and impossible to ignore. HBO’s latest Sunday night offering isn’t so much of a layup as it is a slam dunk, delivering a fun, glitzy origin story of an iconic NBA dynasty.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO. New episodes air on subsequent Sundays at the same time.

