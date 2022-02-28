Kansas City woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

KOAM Image

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas City woman loses her life in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Kansas. A Cherryvale man was injured.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, it happened Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, around noon on County Road 2800 and County Road 5700. That’s northeast of Coffeyville, Kansas.

Authorities believe a Ford Focus failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a Chevy Impala in the intersection. The Focus was going east on CR 2800.

The driver of the Focus, 31-year-old Katie C. Michels of Kansas City, Missouri, died at the scene.

EMS took the driver of the Impala, 52-year-old Tony L. Hood of Cherryvale, Kansas, to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The crash report states that both drivers were wearing seat belts.

