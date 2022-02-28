ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Column: The future of the U.S. is on the ballot. Democrats must step up and defend it

By Fletcher McClellan
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago

Two months before the 2016 presidential election, an article in the Claremont Review of Books , an obscure journal of conservative ideas, went viral.

The author, who identified himself as Publius Decius Mus, a Roman leader who sacrificed himself in battle around 340 B.C. , declared that 2016 was the Flight 93 Election . Conservatives had to charge the cockpit or die.

According to Publius, whose real name was Michael Anton , an essayist and national security consultant, a victory by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would plague America with unlimited mass immigration and “… Illegitimacy. Crime. Massive, expensive, intrusive, out-of-control government. Politically correct McCarthyism. Ever-higher taxes and ever-deteriorating services and infrastructure …”

And so on.

Publius/Anton was skeptical that Clinton’s 2016 Republican opponent, Donald Trump, could pull America out of its death spiral. Still, a flawed tribune was better than none, he argued, and like his Roman forbearer, conservatives needed to risk self-sacrifice to save the nation.

This apocalyptic vision, preposterous as it was, motivated Republicans through victory in 2016, the abnormal Trump presidency, the Federalist Society takeover of the Supreme Court, and the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

In this process, which began long before Trump took office, the Republican Party became radicalized .

In fact, political science research shows that the current GOP is one of the most reactionary political parties in the world , ranking with Golden Dawn in Greece and the parties supporting Marine LePen in France and Viktor Orban in Hungary.

Republicans are not interested in democratic governance. Nationally, only one-third of them believe President Joe Biden was the  legitimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Only one-third say they would trust the results of the 2024 election , compared to 82% of Democrats and 68% of independents.

As of November 2021, one-third of Republicans believed violence may be necessary to save the country . Only 10% of Republicans believe Trump bore a lot of responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot. Over one-half say it was a combination of Democrats and Antifa .

Earlier this month, Republican leaders claimed January 6 was “legitimate political discourse,” as they drummed U.S. House member and Trump critic Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, out of the party .

Talk about cancel culture.

We are looking at a delusional group of sore losers who would rather wage war on the Constitution than surrender their hold on power.

Political science research shows that the current GOP is one of the most reactionary political parties in the world, ranking with Golden Dawn in Greece and the parties supporting Marine LePen in France and Viktor Orban in Hungary.

Biden asked the right question: What are Republicans for?

None of them supported the president’s rescue bill a year ago. Few supported Biden’s infrastructure bill, though all of them welcome the projects it is bringing to their districts .

Thanks to Republican support of the Senate filibuster , no action is being taken on voting rights . Together with renegade Democratic Senators Joe Manchin, of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona,  a united GOP is blocking paid family leave and lasting reductions in child poverty .

Meanwhile, Republicans in Harrisburg are running on nihilism, opposing equal educational opportunity , preventing a living wage , banning abortions , ignoring climate change , and hoarding billions of dollars of federal rescue and budget surplus funds .

Many Republicans have concluded they can only win through suppressing votes, taking control of election machinery , and whitewashing history .

For all the faults of the opposition party, Democrats have generally failed to take advantage. For one thing, they have been guilty of being too nationally and presidentially focused. They expect an Obama or Biden to save the day, and are inevitably frustrated .

Instead, a new resistance is needed to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine national progress through state and local domination .

To some extent, Democrats have been held back by Michelle Obama’s advice: When they go low, we go high .

With all due respect, there is nothing low about playing hardball, if it means reshaping institutions to expand democracy and establish majority rule . Abolishing the filibuster, for example, is a no-brainer. So is making large political donations and the real donors transparent .

In contrast to the hate, fear, exclusion, and lies of Trumpian conservatives, the progressive message must be based on love, hope, inclusion, and the truth. Progressives are in the political game to make everyone’s lives better, not to set people in opposition to each other .

Democrats have to deliver this sermon every day and everywhere, bringing people pragmatic solutions and concrete benefits , as opposed to the conspiracy theories their opponents fabricate .

It all begins with local action . In the words of a famous community organizer : “[I]f more people start to truly cherish and value the engagement and the work in their own backyard, it will precipitate much larger change. It takes a lot of mass-public-building engagement, unrecognized work until it gets to the point that it is so big that … it is unignorable….”

It is no exaggeration to say that this year – when Pennsylvanians will vote for governor, U.S. Senate, and legislators in newly-apportioned districts – and 2024, when the presidency is again at stake, these contests are Democrats’ Flight 93 Elections.

Democrats and progressives must charge the cockpit or watch democracy die.

This column first ran in the Advance’s sister outlet, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

The post Column: The future of the U.S. is on the ballot. Democrats must step up and defend it appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases

In mid-December, Texas’ highest criminal court revoked the state attorney general’s ability to use his office to prosecute election-related cases without the request of a district or county attorney. In an 8-1 opinion, the all-Republican court weakened Attorney General Ken Paxton’s power to independently go after perpetrators of voter fraud, a problem he says is rampant but […] The post State judges across the U.S. face growing GOP pushback against rulings in election cases appeared first on Michigan Advance.
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Small right-wing crowd demands so-called ‘forensic audit,’ doesn’t enter Capitol as planned

A few dozen GOP protesters demanding a so-called “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election gathered outside the Michigan Capitol Tuesday and stayed outside, despite the rally initially calling for thousands of people to flood the building and demand action. The rally featured speakers, including former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, who has been a leading […] The post Small right-wing crowd demands so-called ‘forensic audit,’ doesn’t enter Capitol as planned appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

McConnell rebukes RNC for saying Jan. 6 attack was ‘legitimate political discourse’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Republican National Committee erred in censuring two House GOP lawmakers for joining the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Kentucky Republican rebuked the RNC for referring to the riot as “legitimate political discourse” in the censure resolution. McConnell said […] The post McConnell rebukes RNC for saying Jan. 6 attack was ‘legitimate political discourse’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Voting Rights#Roman#Conservatives#Democratic#Republicans#Federalist Society#The Supreme Court#The Republican Party#Gop#Marine Lepen
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
France
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

981
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy