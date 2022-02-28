Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Likes Love Is Blind’s Lack of ‘Made-Up Drama’

The Love Is Blind Season 2 finale aired on Feb. 25, and the episode made it clear that not every couple got their happy ending... but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t find romance together post-production. Of the five couples that made it to their wedding day, only two — Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely; Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl — actually said “I do.” Assuming those couples have stayed together since filming wrapped (though anything is possible), that still leaves at least three couples’ relationship statuses unaccounted for: Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee, and Salvador Perez and Mallory Perez. So who’s dating who after the Love Is Blind finale? On social media, rumors are flying that some of the castmates are now dating each other. It’s confusing — and, TBH, sounds pretty messy.

