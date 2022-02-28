Physical altercation leads to arrest of two individuals in Canandaigua

Police report the arrest of two Canandaigua residents following investigation into a disturbance.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Corey E. Whipple-Hoke, 29 and David S. LaBarr, 65 both of Canandaigua for endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a Canandaigua residence where it was determined that Whipple-Hoke and LaBarr engaged in a physical altercation in the presence of two children.

Both individuals were remanded to the Ontario County Jail and are pending arraignment.

