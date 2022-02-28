Tumor-Focused Stereotactic Radiotherapy May be Efficacious in Early Stage Glottic Larynx Carcinoma

Alzheimer’s disease usually is diagnosed based on symptoms, such as when a person shows signs of memory loss and difficulty thinking. Up until now, MRI brain scans haven’t proven useful for early diagnosis in clinical practice. Such scans can reveal signs of brain shrinkage due to Alzheimer’s, but the signs only become unmistakable late in the course of the disease, long after the brain is significantly damaged and most people have been diagnosed via other means.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO