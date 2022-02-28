Tumor-Focused Stereotactic Radiotherapy May be Efficacious in Early Stage Glottic Larynx Carcinoma
Patients with early stage glottic larynx carcinoma benefitted from treatment with tumor-focused stereotactic radiotherapy. Treatment with tumor-focused stereotactic radiotherapy resulted in promising efficacy and patient reported outcomes (PROs) in those with early stage glottic larynx carcinoma, according to findings from the phase 2 LT-SABR study (NCT03548285) presented at the 2022 Multidisciplinary...www.cancernetwork.com
