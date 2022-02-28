Canandaigua man arrested for harassment

Police report the arrest of a Canandaigua man for harassment.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested David E. Converse, 34, of Canandaigua following a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance in Canandaigua where it is alleged that Converse engaged in a physical altercation with another person.

Converse will respond to the charges at a later date.

