Local library teaches about gardening for self-sufficiency

By McCall Gray
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarissa Hodges, PR Coordinator, at the County Library joined hour one of GTU to share new services the library offers! Starting March through April the library will be offering free seeds at selected branches!...

www.abc4.com

News Channel Nebraska

Self's first mural colorizes garden center

NEBRASKA CITY – Grimm’s Gardens hosted a reception for Honey Lynn Self Wednesday and a grand opening for her painted mural. Grimm’s Gardens moved into the vacated, old county road barn in 2014 and DeAnn Michel said she contacted Self after her own attempt at a wall-sized mural underwhelmed.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Mountain Democrat

Lessons in the rose garden: Demonstration to teach proper pruning methods

Stanley Marciel, owner of Garden Valley Roses, is bringing his wisdom and expertise to Art on the Divide Cooperative Gallery’s historical rose garden. All green thumbs or green thumb wannabes should mark their calendars for Feb. 26, when Marciel will demonstrate proper rose pruning techniques on the many rose bushes behind the Georgetown art gallery. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.
GEORGETOWN, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Nature education: Hands-on sessions teach youngsters at garden show

BELTON — The Temple Area Builders Association’s 46th annual Home and Garden Show — which provided displays and information on home improvement, gardening and other topics — closed out Sunday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center. Additional attractions at the three-day show included the SPJST...
BELL COUNTY, TX
Record-Journal

Southington Library Gardening Series with the Orchard Valley Garden Club

The Southington Public Library, in association with the Orchard Valley Garden Club, has announced a series of free online gardening talks to the community. This gardening series will run from March through June. Each talk will be presented by a master gardener from the Orchard Valley Garden Club. Wednesday, March...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Plant#Pr Coordinator#Gtu#The Seeds Library#The Seed Program
Mercury

Editorial: This is the time to love your local library

For those who love libraries, this is their month. And for those who haven’t experienced in a while how much a library offers, this may be the time to find out. February is National Library Lovers Month “dedicated to the people who love the buildings, halls, or rooms that house numerous collections of books, books, and books,” according to the Library Lovers website.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
ABC 4

Pucker up and kiss cancer goodbye

Hoping to help patients kiss cancer goodbye, Hildegard and Jay Koenig, Co-Founders of Ink Against Cancer – Cancer Warriors Foundation joined us in the studio to talk about their new campaign. Ink Against Cancer-Cancer Warriors Foundation is a grassroots nonprofit foundation dedicated to uniting local, statewide, and national artists...
CANCER
Sentinel

Our local libraries are vital resources to our communities

Book lovers can rejoice knowing that February is National Library Lovers Month. And there is perhaps no more underutilized resource in our counties than our public libraries. While some people probably have the image of the library as a stodgy, uptight place where people go to sit in complete silence all day, that is far from reality.
WETM 18 News

Local garden shop owners discuss gardening tips ahead of Spring

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring fever is in the air across the Twin Tiers now that the region reached over 50 degrees, and residents are beginning to buy seeds and other planting materials. Despite the warm surge, it may still be too early for garden lovers to plant that perfect outdoor garden. According to Charles […]
ELMIRA, NY
