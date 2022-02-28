Two individuals arrested for trespassing

Police report the arrest of two individuals for trespassing.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Anthony L. Pagliaro, 28, of Farmington and Hail N. Murphy, 31, of Canandaigua on arrest warrants for trespassing.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Pagliaro and Murphy entered a residence without permission from the owner in August 2021.

Both individuals were remanded to the Ontario County Jail and are pending arraignment.

