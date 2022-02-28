Canandaigua woman served criminal summons following noise disturbance

Police say a Canandaigua woman was summoned following a noise complaint.

According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department served Tori L. Clarke, 27 a criminal summons for allowing a noise disturbance in violation of the Canandaigua City Code.

Clarke was alleged to be shouting at another individual, disturbing other tenants in the building.

She will respond in the City of Canandaigua Court at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).