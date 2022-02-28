ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento-area Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year. Here’s how you could win

By Jeremiah Martinez
 4 days ago

ELK GROVE, Calif (KTXL) — People in the Sacramento area could receive free coffee for a year at Dunkin’ in Elk Grove.

The Dunkin’ location at 8351 Bruceville Road near the Cosumnes River College campus is the sole participant in the event.

Dunkin’ will award 100 lucky customers with free coffee coupon books that will be good for a year. The giveaway begins on March 4 and will conclude on March 10.

Guests who come in during “happy hour” between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. could be selected as a winner.

No purchase is necessary, but winners must be 18 and over to claim their free coffee.

