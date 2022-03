Scottie Scheffler will always remember this season as the one in which he got his first win as a PGA Tour professional after finishing on top of the leaderboard at the WM Phoenix Open. Perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise that he won at TPC Scottsdale after two second-place finishes and another top-five showing earlier this season. The success he has had in his third year on tour is why he's among the favorites to win this week at Bay Hill. Scheffler is going off at 16-1 according to the latest 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook, behind only Jon Rahm (17-2) and Rory McIlroy (12-1).

GOLF ・ 11 HOURS AGO