Gordon has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to right groin soreness, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas intimated prior to Tuesday's contest that Gordon would likely be held out of the second half of the Rockets' back-to-back due to rest purposes, so while he's labeled with a groin injury, the absence isn't expected to be anything more than a veteran's day off. Regardless, in his stead, Garrison Mathews (ankle), Josh Christopher and David Nwaba are all candidates for increased roles.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO