The Zendaya fandom is real, and the memes are strong with this one. Per Twitter, HBO's Euphoria is the most-tweeted show of the decade so far. It's not surprising, given the twists and turns of the drama series, that fans have strong reactions to as new episodes air each week. At first glance, it may be a bit curious given that only two years have occurred in this decade thus far. But with shows like Squid Game and Ozark taking fans by storm, Euphoria has to be proud of this accomplishment.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO