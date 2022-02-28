ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2 players Tampa Bay Rays should sign after MLB lockout

By Robbie Stratakos
 4 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays have gone toe-to-toe with the best the American League has to offer over the last three seasons. Tampa Bay won the AL East in 2021, winning a franchise-best 100 games. That said, it lost to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Divisional Series after winning Game 1 and leading 5-2 the ensuing game.

Time is of the essence for the budget-conscious Rays, and there are parts of their roster that need bolstering. Given their youth on the pitching front and the addition of Corey Kluber , Tampa Bay should look to enhance its positional depth chart.

Here are two players the Rays should sign after the MLB lockout .

Colin Moran serves as a versatile infielder

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays are all about positional versatility and depth. Colin Moran fits the bill.

The 29-year-old has always been an under-the-radar infielder. He’s a respectable hitter from the left side who has been a consistent run-producer for the Pittsburgh Pirates in only four full MLB seasons.

Moran is adept at playing both corner infield positions. Tampa Bay has shuffled first and third basemen of late, which is partially due to injuries. Regarding those under contract for the 2022 season, both Yandy Diaz and Ji-Man Choi have missed considerable time since 2019 due to injuries. Moran adds depth at both positions.

Now, manager Kevin Cash may envision Wander Franco and Taylor Walls getting plenty of reps at third; while a primary shortstop, Franco dabbled at the hot corner in 2021 and Walls is a former top prospect without a definitive role.

At the same time, beginning the year with Moran as the backup first and third baseman while someone like Walls gets his feet beneath him at the big-league level is the prudent play. Plus, maybe the Rays, who have a tremendous track record of developing players, get Moran to take the next step as a hitter, therefore making him a consistent starter?

Moran is a savvy, cost-effective infield option for the Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays sign Billy Hamilton

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows what they’re getting in Hamilton: speed and defense. That combo works for the Rays.

At the moment, Tampa Bay’s 2022 outfield rotation includes Austin Meadows, Randy Arozarena, Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier and Brett Phillips. That said, Meadows frequently serves as the team’s designated hitter while Kiermaier has been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason.

Hamilton would become a part of the Rays’ everyday operation. Why? Someone with Hamilton’s precise skill set has to be used on a near-everyday basis to be effective. The outfielder is an ineffective hitter. What he does bring to the table is elite defense and speed, which is exhibited by running the bases and swiping bags.

Cash and the Rays are adept at making defensive switches. On days that Meadows plays the field, they can pinch-run Hamilton, who then improves their defense in the late innings. In general, they can insert Hamilton into the game to push a run across the plate and prevent extra-base hits on defense.

Tampa Bay just won 100 games, which came after winning the AL. The Rays are a great team. They have young pitchers who will continue to progress, and their offense, which has traditionally held them back, was one of the better units in the sport last season. Tampa Bay should look for creative ways to beef up their operation, and Hamilton is certainly as such.

Hamilton is a Rays-esque player. Frankly, it’s surprising that he hasn’t already played for them.

