ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders, Jaguars to meet in Aug. 4 Hall of Fame game

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeWT4_0eRXBMj400

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

The Thursday night preseason contest will kick off the NFL’s 103rd season.

It will be the fourth appearance for the Raiders and the second for the Jaguars in the annual event.

It also marks the debut of Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels, a Canton native, as well as the first game for Doug Pederson as the head coach for Jacksonville.

Former Raiders players Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour and Jaguars great Tony Boselli will be enshrined two days later as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil and Bryant Young will also be inducted.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys ‘likely’ to release star player

The Dallas Cowboys have to find ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and it sounds like they will part with at least one of their star players in order to do that. The Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper prior to the start of the new league year, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooper is due $20 million in guaranteed money on March 20, so Dallas will likely cut him before then.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos, Jaguars, Raiders, Chargers all interested in Davante Adams?

Davante Adams had a career year with the Green Bay Packers during the 2021-22 NFL season. Although he failed to match the touchdown total he put up in 2020-21, Adams finished with a career-high 1553 receiving yards and 123 total receptions. Now the talented wide receiver is a free agent,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Branch
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Dick Vermeil
Person
Art Mcnally
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Predicting Only 1 Big Quarterback Trade

Several quarterbacks have been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few weeks. However, former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner believes only one blockbuster deal will go down this offseason. Banner correctly predicted that Carson Wentz would be the only marquee quarterback traded in 2021. This time around, he believes...
NFL
Patriot Ledger

Two 1,000-point scorers and history all over: Canton girls hoops having season to remember

CANTON -- Hosting (and winning) a tournament game on Friday was the latest chapter in the Canton High girls basketball team's storybook season. The No. 10 Bulldogs defeated No. 23 Tewksbury, 56-49, to advance to face No. 7 Westwood (time, date TBD) in the Division 2 Round of 16 behind a combined 37-point outing from the senior backcourt of 1,000 point scorers, Kiara Cerruti (19 points) and Fay Gallery (18 points). ...
CANTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Jacksonville Jaguars#The Hall Of Fame Game#Arizona Cardinals Bold
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy