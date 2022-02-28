Oregon Slavic community protests invasion of Ukraine

Largest gathering held Sunday, Feb. 28, at Fairview Ukrainian Bible Church, with thousands praying for peace.

Thousands of Ukrainians, their friends and supporters across the Portland region have gathered to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine over the past week.

One of the largest gatherings was held at the Ukrainian Bible Church in Fairview, where more than 1,000 people prayed and raised funds for loved ones back home Sunday, Feb. 28.

"We want to do whatever we can do for our people, for our nation, for our brothers and sisters, for whoever is left in Ukraine," KPTV News quoted one of the pastors, Dorel Maftey, as saying. "We can pray because that's the most powerful weapon in the world."

The night before, a handful of people stood among the wooden pews, heads bowed in prayer, at the Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Portland, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Saint John is one of three Ukrainian churches in Portland.

"For our home in Ukraine, and for all her people, let us pray to the Lord," Father Volodymyr Yavorskyi sang in a low, rhythmic monotone from the church's sanctuary, shifting back and forth between English and Ukrainian, OPB reported.

Yavorskyi moved to the United States from Western Ukraine eight years ago as part of a program that trains Orthodox priests. He left his family behind and said most of the church's 160 members have someone in Ukraine, too. They are all distraught over being so far from their relatives who are in danger.

"It's really bothering me; really bothering me that I am here and not in Ukraine helping people," Yavorskyi said.

Also Saturday, hundreds of people showed up in the rain in downtown Portland to display their support for Ukrainian families in the region and those still in Ukraine, KOIN 6 News reported. The "Support Ukraine, Stop Putin" rally started around 4 p.m. at the Salmon Street Springs Fountain. It was organized by the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington and followed another rally held Thursday, Feb. 24, at the same location.

A similar crowd gathered Outside Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland that same day. That rally was sponsored by Oregonians of Russian descent who support Ukraine and are angry with Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade.

"The most awful things in the world, they happen in silence when people are silent," one man named Alexei told KOIN 6 News. "I don't want to be silent. I want to speak out and say Russian people are against this war."

The day before the Feb. 24 invasion, a handful of Beaverton residents gathered outside the downtown library to oppose war in Ukraine or anywhere else. Local peace activist Eileen Sleva said weekly anti-war protests have been taking place there for decades, attracting just a few or several dozen participants.

"It's just good to know we have a community of people who will support each other to spread an important message in whatever little way we can. We are sick and tired of war. There is too much of it," said Sleva, who traces part of her family tree back to Ukraine.