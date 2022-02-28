ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Hidden Gems In Indianapolis You Have To See

By Ginny Reese
WFBQ Q95
WFBQ Q95
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Indianapolis has many amazing things that make the city unique and fun. There are things all over the city that you may not look at every day, however, that make it seem new and exciting.

Here are three hidden gems in Indianapolis that you have to visit:

The Ruins At Holliday Park

Though these ruins are actually Roman relics, they do still have a classic look. The Ruins were actually once a part of a New York skyscraper back in the 1950s. That building was torn down to make a modern skyscraper, and now they sit at Holliday Park for visitors to see.

Indianapolis Moon Tree

The Indianapolis Moon Tree actually spent some time on the moon as a seed. It was taken up by Apollo 14 astronauts. It was then returned to Earth and has grown into a thriving sycamore. The Indianapolis Moon Tree is one of 50 moon trees around the country. You can see it on the grounds of the Indiana Statehouse downtown.

City Market Catacombs

Many might not know about the spooky catacombs that lie beneath the City Market. You can take a tour down below, which are the remains of the 19th century Tomlinson Hall, before it burned down.

