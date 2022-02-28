Suncoast Parkway opens into Citrus County

The new interchange of the Suncoast Parkway at Cardinal Street in Homosassa. The newest stretch of the parkway from U.S. 98 in northern Hernando County to State Road 44 in Crystal River opened on Monday. [ Florida Turnpike Authority ]

HOMOSASSA — Tampa Bay motorists will have an easier ride north with Monday’s opening of the latest stretch of the Suncoast Parkway.

The toll road had ended at U.S. 98 since the last piece of the road through Hernando County was completed in 2001. Now the four-lane highway continues north into Citrus County and ends at State Road 44 in Crystal River. The latest stretch of what has been known as Suncoast 2 came with a price tag of $135 million.

The new stretch includes an interchange at Cardinal Street in Homosassa and a partial interchange at the roadway’s end in Crystal River.

Along the new stretch of highway are five wildlife crossings, 15 new bridges, two all-electronic tolling gantries and equipment buildings and an extension of Florida’s Statewide Greenways and Trails System. The extension of the trail, which is not yet completed or opened, includes a pedestrian overpass at U.S. 98.

Discussion about the Citrus County leg of the parkway has been going on for decades. There was strong organized opposition to the road as well as lawsuits. Arguments against the parkway extension included concerns about historical and environmental damage and assertions that the public input process was flawed.

Throughout that time, Citrus County officials argued that the extension of the road would bring numerous economic benefits to the county.

Work began on the Citrus stretch of road in February 2018 and the completion comes several months earlier than originally projected. The funding for the project has come from tolls and concessions revenue, according to the Florida Turnpike Enterprise project page.

The next phase of the Suncoast Parkway will go north from State Road 44 to County Road 486. That stretch is currently under design and funding is expected next year. That leg has a projected opening in 2026. After that, the current plan for the parkway takes it to U.S. 19 north of Crystal River at Red Level.

Construction is expected to be funded by 2026 for the first portion of that leg, to County Road 495. while the remainder of that stretch is currently being designed.