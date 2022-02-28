An Englishman’s Adventure in New Orleans

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Lower Garden District — New Orleans, Louisiana. I currently live in a Craftsman Style Bungalow home located in the heart of the Lower Garden District. My home was built in 1909 and was designed by renowned New Orleans Architect Thomas Sully, who also designed The Columns Hotel. What I love so much about this space are the quintessential traits of the Craftsman style. My home features a large covered front porch, abundant natural light, fireplaces throughout, a beautiful stained glass window in my entryway, built-in bookshelves and just great all around storage. If you live in New Orleans, you know exactly what kind of luxury I’m talking about. There are also these great little nooks where you can create little moments and vignettes of play. My front parlor also has these large red pocket doors that allow me to partition the space. I can either keep it open and fluid or I can close the doors and create a little intimate moment that feels secure and snug.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO