Popular Seattle Bakery Closing Downtown Spot: 'Things Only Getting Worse'

Photo: Getty Images

The owner of a popular Russian bakery announced the closure of its downtown Seattle location following a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon (February 27), according to KOMO .

Piroshky Piroshky owner Olga Sagan made the decision hours after the violent incident, reporters say. A post on the company's Instagram post confirmed its Century Square location at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street will temporarily shut its doors. She hasn't decided if the closure is permanent or not.

"For the safety of its employees the Piroshky Piroshky Century Square location will be temporarily closed until further notice," according to the post. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

KOMO says this location reopened just six months ago after being closed for over a year due to pandemic struggles. Even when it was open, Sagan claims her staff has been dealing with people threatening customers and strangers exposing themselves to employees.

"We have been patiently communicating with a city for the last 6 months, but things only getting worse," the owner told reporters. We feel that city has abandoned downtown and not treating this crisis (both humanitarian and criminal) as an emergency. All we hear is them talking and no action," Sagan said.



If you want to support Piroshky Piroshky, you can check out their other Seattle locations at Pike Place Market and Columbia Center (701 5th Ave).