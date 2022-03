With his team down 8-1 in the early minutes of Friday’s Class 2A state championship game, Section coach Derek Wynn called a quick timeout. “I just told the guys to breathe,” Wynn said. “We are here. The hard part is over. Just go hoop. We were going to score. We were going to get stops. Once we woke up, we hit a run. It is hard to slow these guys down when they hit a run.”

SECTION, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO