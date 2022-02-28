Intel Optane Memory (RST) Preinstall Driver 19.2.0.1003

Despite the ongoing computer chip shortage, Lenovo continues to ship millions of its laptops globally: it’s officially the world’s biggest producer of computers, enjoying a 24 per cent share of the global industry. The company with that fun little red fingerprint dot is big business.It’s no wonder: Lenovo’s computers are some of the most reliable and sturdy on the market, with its offering ranging from Chromebooks and 2-in-1 tablets to heavy-duty gaming laptops and professional, sophisticated units. We’ve rounded up the best Lenovo laptops you can buy, at all budgets and for all needs.How we testedWe spent time with each...

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO