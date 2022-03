In a sign that the United States government's export restrictions on semiconductor sales to Russia due to its war against Ukraine have been enacted swiftly, multiple reports have emerged today that both Intel and AMD have suspended chip sales to Russia. In addition, reports have also emerged that TSMC's decision to participate in the sanctions will thwart Russia's supply of homegrown chips. Intel has provided us with a statement on the matter, and we have also reached out to AMD and Nvidia for comment.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO