Kodak Black gave a weird response about being a soon-to-be father again in his new interview with The Breakfast Club. During his video interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was published on Wednesday (Feb. 23) on their YouTube channel, Kodak revealed that he has another baby on the way. Despite the baby news, Yak said he doesn't want a girl this time around, instead he wants a boy. When TBC cohost Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Kodak needs to have a girl because it will settle him down, the “Super Gremlin” rapper delivered a crazy response to his suggestion.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO