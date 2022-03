TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Deputies are investigating after a male teenage driver was allegedly seen pointing a handgun at another driver near a high school in Northern Michigan. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is patrolling the area around Traverse City West High School for a black Honda. Another driver said the Honda was being driven carelessly in the area around 7:56 a.m. on Tuesday.

