A Chambersburg sophomore was the only Mid-Penn Conference boys swimmer to win the gold in an individual event during the District 3 3A championship on Friday. Derek Estep placed third in the 200-yard freestyle, and first in the 100-yard butterfly. At the conclusion of Day 1 of the two-day championships event hosted by Cumberland Valley High School, he said he’s just as excited to win bronze as he was to earn gold.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO