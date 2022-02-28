ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man gets 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Cory Beckers was also sentenced to 10 years of probation for the crimes committed the day after Christmas in 2020.

On Dec. 26, Beckers was involved in a shooting with another car off Daniels Parkway before crashing on the side of the road with bullet holes throughout his car.

After he crashed, Beckers ran to a nearby restaurant where he his a kilo of cocaine in one of the bathroom trash cans. To get to the restaurant, Beckers ran through some brush, leaving briars on his clothing, some of which were found in the bathroom by investigators.

A firefighter on scene witnessed Beckers run back to his car and pull out a gun from the vehicle. Lee County deputies took him into custody.

Deputies found the drugs that Beckers had hidden in the bathroom as well the briars that had fallen off of his clothing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement found Beckers’ DNA on the bag of cocaine, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

