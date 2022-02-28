Chase Stokes and ex Madelyn Cline hold hands as ‘Outer Banks’ begins filming

Chase Stokes and ex Madelyn Cline held hands in a new pic from Season 3 of "Outer Banks." Getty Images; Instagram/OBX

Chase Stokes welcomed fans back to “Outer Banks” with a pic featuring ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline.

“welcome back,” Stokes captioned an Instagram snap of himself carrying a surfboard and holding a bikini-clad Cline’s hand.

The former couple – who met while filming Season 1 of the hit Netflix drama – are reprising their roles as John B. Routledge and Sarah Cameron, respectively, for the show’s upcoming third season.

They were joined by co-stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant.

“MADDIE AND CHASE I CAN’T BREATH,” one fan commented, with another adding, “r u holding maddys hand???”

“the hands together!! 😭😭😭” a third fan wrote.

Stokes, 29, and Cline, 24, called it quits in late 2021 after over a year of dating.

“Chase and Madelyn are not together anymore,” a source exclusively told Page Six at the time. “It’s no secret among those who know them that they broke up.”

According to a second insider, things got rocky between the two “in September, and they were openly talking to friends about the breakup by October.”

The pair met while filming the buzzy Netflix show in 2019.

As Page Six previously reported, Stokes was caught passionately making out with a mystery woman at a bar in Orlando, Fla., shortly after their split. He was also spotted partying with a myriad of women at Miami megaclub E11even on New Year’s Day.

“Girls were trying to get to [Stokes] to party with him and his castmates in the DJ booth and at their table,” an insider told us at the time.

Meanwhile, it appears Cline has moved on with DJ and influencer Zack Bia.

The pair were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game in December 2021 and later had dinner at celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.