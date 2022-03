A home on Dudley Ave. in Utica was peppered with bullets and now Utica Police are trying to figure out who did it and why. The incident happened overnight, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers responding to the multifamily home at 1645 Dudley Ave. say it was hit at least four times by gunfire, and that one projectile was found inside a residence. There were several people inside the apartment unit where the bullets were concentrated, police said, however no one was injured. Police are working to determine if the unit was specifically targeted, and why.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO