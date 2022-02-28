Amtrak delays, cancellations after crash on tracks

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several Amtrak trains between Albany and New York have been delayed or canceled due to a fatal car crash on the railroad tracks in Manhattan. Police said a car flipped over a barrier early Monday morning, landed on the tracks below, and burst into flames, killing two people.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

According to the Amtrak Northeast Twitter account, the delays started around 6 a.m. due to “law enforcement personnel near the tracks.” The account continues the update throughout the day with cancellations and delays.

As of 2:25 p.m., Amtrak said law enforcement has reopened some tracks between Albany and New York. Trains will begin moving shortly at restricted speeds. The company said to expect residual delays in the area.

To stay up-to-date on Amtrak service, delays, and cancellations, you can visit the Amtrak Northeast Twitter account .

