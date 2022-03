Emergency and disaster management briefing for February 7, 2022: Reactor Unit 2 remains shut down at the Oconee Nuclear Station after an unusual event; power outages continue to plague the Memphis area and prompted a county-wide school closure; a bridge in Pittsburgh was closed after an employee noticed it had shifted; a webinar addressing first responder stress and its impact on mental health is coming up in February; high winds continue to impact Southern California this week; the Coast Guard rescued 18 people off an ice floe near Catawba Island; an unknown number of people were impacted by a data breach at a Washington State agency; and newly released data by the DOT shows being struck at the scene is the second most common cause of deaths among police officers and firefighters.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO