Authorities in Wildwood Crest say two people are facing charges for allegedly forging a deed to a home worth over $500,000. According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, on December 17th, they, "received a report of a fraud and forgery of a deed to a residence on Seaview Avenue in Wildwood Crest made by a family member of the victim. The victim learned of the forged deed after receiving notification from the Borough of Wildwood Crest informing of a change in ownership made to the residence."

WILDWOOD CREST, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO