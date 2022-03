Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade with their Live Nation-produced Reboot 2022 Tour, which will launch in Evansville, Ind., on May 5. The trek builds on the duo’s 2021 amphitheater tour, and will wrap June 25 in Detroit. The trek will include a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 18, as well as stops in San Antonio; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Savannah, Ga.; and more.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO