Greenville, SC

Greenville County Schools suspends DHEC’s Test-to-stay program, quarantine practices

By Sydney Broadus
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are suspending the Test-to-Stay program and quarantine practices starting Tuesday.

According to the school district, they have reviewed data from the last two weeks and determined that no GCS schools or locations had 10% or more of their students and staff absent due to COVID-19 and less than 0.3% of students and staff were positive for COVID-19 district-wide.

The district said all schools and locations can resume normal operations and suspend contact tracing, social distancing and mask requirements for students and staff after an exposure.

District officials said they will continue tracking positive cases and if a school or location reaches 10% of its students and staff absent due to COVID-19 over two consecutive one-week periods, the district will notify the administration and they will reinstate contact tracing, Test-to-Stay and quarantine practices at their location as required by DHEC.

Any students who have symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive for COVID-19 are still required by DHEC to be excluded from school and should report their symptoms or positive test results to the school, according to officials.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

